Tallawahs will keep faith in struggling Walton insists skipper Powell

Jamaica Tallawahs captain Rovman Powell has suggested the team will stick with struggling batsman Chadwick Walton, despite a wretched run in the competition so far.

In seven games to date, Walton has managed a paltry 14 runs at the top of the order. A closer look at the batsman’s individual scores on the Tallawah’s scorecards card makes for even more horrific reading. On three occasions Walton has been dismissed without scoring, in three other matches he made 1 twice and 2 once. His highest total of 10 runs came against the Barbados Tridents.

With the team struggling to hold on to the crucial fourth-place spot, after 3 wins and 4 losses, pressure has continually built on the opener, who suffered a similar fate even when coming further down the batting line-up.

“To be honest when we look at our squad, we still have to back Chadwick. We just have to hope that he comes good at some point,” Powell said following the team’s latest loss to the Knight Riders.

“We are heading into the business end of the competition and hopefully he has the mental strength to pull through.”

Walton also struggled to make an impact for the team last season who had their worst season after finishing in last position.