Faq’s

Require assistance? The next should protect much of your questions.

General assistance

How exactly does the Telegraph dating internet site work?

Telegraph Dating provides a safe, protected and way that is anonymous find and talk to individuals of your decision. The bottom line is, you decide on a username (a display screen title or alias) and create a profile explaining your self together with kind of person and relationship you are searching for.

You will see other folks’s profiles by looking the website and, in change, they are able to see your profile. Whenever you find somebody that interests you, you can easily deliver a note through the website with their username. The message is provided for their current email address from your own username – your name that is real and target will never be shown. In change, you may get messages off their users. These messages will undoubtedly be from their username rather than their genuine current email address, protecting both your and their privacy. When you’re prepared you could decide to inform one other member your real contact information. We advice which you read our tips for safe dating that is online.

What’s the distinction between a known user and a customer?

Every person whom creates a profile is an associate. To get hold of somebody the very first time, as an example, you should be a spending customer.

Can it be free, or perhaps is here a catch?

To be a known user is free. Users may use many options that come with your website, including reading messages gotten from prospective matches. While users can deliver or respond by having a one-liner, just having to pay members can compose custom that is personal. Our registration prices are extremely reasonable, please see our registration web page to see our prices.

Why can not I deliver communications?

To deliver communications you really must be a customer. Please go to our membership page to see our prices or even to register.

Is my privacy respected?

Yes. We will never ever provide your details with other people or make use of your details for almost any function without your authorization. For complete details be sure to review our privacy.

May be the content censored?

As a rule no. We are perhaps maybe not right right here to police our people. Nonetheless, we reserve the ability to conceal, delete or alter profiles that are unacceptable. Amongst other reasons we reserve the best to delete or alter profiles that:

Include contact information such as for instance e-mail or Skype addresses, phone numbers, details, etc.

Are unlawful, e.g. Under 18 years of solicit or age contact from people under 18 years.

Are racist, or strike other teams or religions.

Please make reference to our terms of good use for complete details.