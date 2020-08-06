Testing My Pussy – by JeanneSis – a woman that is young if her pussy usually takes 8-inches

Teen Ebony Domme – by Pallidan – a neighborhood that is black enjoys dominating two white girls in the community then adds their moms to her conquest which she stocks together with her own mother. (Fdom/FF, exh, reluc, dom, intr)

Teen Dream – by Leigh Clyde – The author confesses her dreams that are lesbian. (FF, nc, 1st-lesbian-expr, inc, exh, dental, bd)

Temple Of desires – by Drew Corlett – received’s tales are figmental and delirious. A series of petrified images like the structures from porn that stick in your thoughts. Porn is much better when its a number of images in the place of a narrative, that they handle regardless of their written kind. Like most other porn that is good additionally they occur outside of time or importance. (FF, rom, voy, reluc, mc)

Tennis 30/Love – by hairy wet pussy Swann – Two young women that are pretty tennis with one another many times a 12 months. Both being fully slightly competitive they often spot a bet on whom the winner will be. The bet had been the price tag on meal in the club. That is until this particular time. One of many ladies upped the ante. (FF, first time, dental)

Tennis In Phoenix – by Katherine T. – tennis and sex in Phoenix Arizona. A lesbian encounter that is romantic. (FF, rom)

Tennis Match, The – by Pallidan Two tennis competitors make a bet utilizing the loser paying out up, however the champion gets a lot more than she bargains for with a additional bonus. (FF, exh, reluc, dom, huml)

Thanksgiving Cuddle – by Amy K. – Two female teenage cousins ( a person is sixteen therefore the other is seventeen) meet up for thanksgiving. They learn which they do have more in keeping than many family members do. (FF, teenagers, cousin-inc, 1st-lesbian experience, rom)

That 70’s Show: After The Breakup – by WhitePhyre – After Donna and Eric split up, Jackie makes Donna feel much better. (FF, teenagers, sitcom-parody)

Super Sweet – by JerseyJ – While looking for a horror movie on television, two girls find the scene that is love-making a film. (ff-teens, young ones, 1st-lesbian-expr)

That First evening With Annette – by Carly P – a tale about my very first experience with an older girl. (Ff-teen, mast, dental, 1st-lesbian-expr)

They Grow Up therefore Quick – by 1000 Monkeys – Alice, a housewife, working during the night cleansing a general general public leisure center, stumbles upon a preteen woman after hours into the locker room whom unknowingly provides her a voyeuristic show that Alice will not quickly forget. (Ff, F-voy, g-exh, ejac) component 2 – component 3

Those Rotten moms – by Pallidan – My mom made a bet with my mother-in-law that I would personallyn’t stay hitched to her son a lot more than a week. Mother lost the bet and need to pay up in it too as I get caught. Perhaps we won. (FF, nc, bd)

Three Billie Girls Gruff, The – by Oosh – A fairytale associated with erotic type. (FF, oral, dream)

Tough Girl – by Charlotte – Up until this past year I experienced never ever held it’s place in a battle within my life but all of that changed a single day I experienced to discipline a woman called Yvette, a 17-year-old, black colored pupil in just one of my classes. She ended up being disturbing the course and I also finally needed to have security guard escort her towards the principal’s workplace and she had been suspended from college. (Fdom/F, intr, nc)

Track Meet – by Traci – Husband cheating, spouse takes out her revenge from the girl. (FF, catfight, huml, v)

Training Of A White Slut, The – by Pallidan – a black colored mistress gets a brand brand new white slut to coach. (FF, exh, reluc, bd, intr)

Truth or Take in – by RandyPan – Amy Adams and Karen Gillan perform a instead interesting consuming game. (FF, oral, ws, celeb-parody)

Turning 40 And Wanting More – by A Girlie’s woman – This tale involves a female whom turns 40 and really wants to experience an other woman. She feels as though she is passing up on a essential experience. So she decides to help make things take place. (FF, 1st-lesbian-expr, dental)

‘Twas a single day After xmas – by Lisa and Sharon -Christmas Eve had been peaceful. It had been maybe not really a quiet of contentment and peace. It absolutely was a peaceful of emptiness and loneliness. Once you’re bi and possess had your girl- buddy around since university days, you realize that the chance exists that for example of you, or both, Mr. Right might come along someday. With things since they are, it might also be described as a Ms. Right whom separates you. (FF, rom)