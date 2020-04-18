The Chinese Embassy donates ventilators to Dominica

On the morning of April 17, ventilators and forehead thermometers were donated by the Chinese Embassy to Dominica to be used in the fight against COVID-19. This is the second batch of equipment to arrive in Dominica from China.

The hand-over ceremony was held at China-Dominica Friendship Hospital. Hon. Reginald Austrie, Senior Minister and Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Hon. Irving McIntyre, Minister of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, Hon. Kenneth Darroux, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Diaspora Relations of Dominica as well as Mr. Luo Songtao, Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy attended the ceremony and delivered a brief speech respectively.

Mr. Luo Songtao said that as the virus respects no border, it calls for cooperation to contain the epidemic. As good friends that share weal and woe, China and Dominica have supported each other in fighting the disease.

China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Dominica and shore up Dominica’s lines of defense by sharing experience and providing medical supplies, all in a bid to gain a full victory against the epidemic.

Senior Minister Hon. Reginald Austrie conveyed the gratitude of the Prime minister Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit to China.

All three Ministers expressed their thanks to the Chinese Embassy for its firm support, saying that the donation of the ventilators were of crucial significance to Dominica’s disease control efforts.

This has once again demonstrated the strong bond of friendship between China and Dominica.

A week ago, the first batch of material donations by Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation from China including 1,536 nucleic acid test kits and 30,000 surgical masks were handed over to Dominica.

In addition, other materials pledged by the Chinese government towards the efforts to combat the virus in Dominica such as medical protective clothing, face masks, goggles and forehead thermometers will also come soon.