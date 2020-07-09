The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Friday 10th July 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 33oC 91oF

Low 25oC 77oF

Partly Cloudy

Synopsis: Dry and stable atmospheric conditions will inhibit cloud growth and limit showers activities across the area as a surface high pressure dominates the region.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East 19 to 28 km/h or 10 to 15 knots.

Seas: 1.2 t o 1.5 metres or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:49 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 am.