The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Friday 10th July 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 33oC 91oF
Low 25oC 77oF
Partly Cloudy
Synopsis: Dry and stable atmospheric conditions will inhibit cloud growth and limit showers activities across the area as a surface high pressure dominates the region.
Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers
Winds: East 19 to 28 km/h or 10 to 15 knots.
Seas: 1.2 t o 1.5 metres or 4 to 5 feet.
Sunset today: 6:49 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 am.