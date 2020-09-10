The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Friday 11th September 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 34oC 93oF
Low 25oC 77oF
Partly Cloudy/ Moderate chance of localized showers
Synopsis: Some weak low level moisture slowly moving westwards on a light to moderate trade wind flow, coupled with light and variable winds along with daytime heating could maintain a moderate chance for localized shower activity over and around the islands today and tonight.
Weather today: Partly sunny skies initially, with periods of increased cloudiness later in the day with a 50 percent or moderate chance of localized showers developing.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.
Winds: East-northeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 4 to 10 knots, becoming lighter and variable or even calm at times..
Seas: 0.6 to 1.2 metres or 2 to 4 feet..
Sunset today: 6:17 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:58 am.