The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Friday 11th September 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 34oC 93oF

Low 25oC 77oF

Partly Cloudy/ Moderate chance of localized showers

Synopsis: Some weak low level moisture slowly moving westwards on a light to moderate trade wind flow, coupled with light and variable winds along with daytime heating could maintain a moderate chance for localized shower activity over and around the islands today and tonight.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies initially, with periods of increased cloudiness later in the day with a 50 percent or moderate chance of localized showers developing.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 4 to 10 knots, becoming lighter and variable or even calm at times..

Seas: 0.6 to 1.2 metres or 2 to 4 feet..

Sunset today: 6:17 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:58 am.