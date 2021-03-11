The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Friday 12th March 2021.

Today’s Temps

High 31oC 88oF

Low 21oC 70oF

Partly Cloudy

Synopsis: Low moisture levels under a general subsidence pattern could limit cloudiness and showers across the islands today and tonight. Meanwhile, an approaching trough could heighten the chances for showers on Friday.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: East at 10 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:20 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:21 am.