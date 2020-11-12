The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Friday 13th November 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 31oC 88oF

Low 22oC 72oF

Partly Cloudy to Cloudy/ Periods of light rain

Synopsis: Lingering layer type clouds streaming from an area of disturbed weather in the Caribbean Sea will maintain mostly cloudy skies with periods of light rain initially. These clouds and rainfall activity will gradually diminish as the day progresses, making way for a drier and more stable atmosphere associated with a ridge of high pressure.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy skies at first with periods of light rain mixed with brief showers. Thereafter a gradual reduction in cloudiness and rainfall can be expected.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Winds: East-northeast at 15 to 28 km/h or 8 to 15 knots gusting to 43 km/h or 23 knots mainly in elevated areas..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 5:36 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:15 am.