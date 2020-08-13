The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Friday 14th August 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 33oC 91oF

Low 27oC 81oF

Low chance of showers

Synopsis: Generally settled conditions will persist across the area as high pressure is the dominant weather feature. Sinking air coupled with low moisture levels will restrict significant shower.

Weather today: Partly Sunny and slightly hazy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast with speeds ranging between 19 to 31 km/h or 10 to 17 knots with gusts to as high as 50 km/h or 27 knots.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.8 metres or 3 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:37 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:54 am.