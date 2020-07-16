The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Friday 17th July 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 33oC 91oF

Low 24oC 75oF

Synopsis: Available low level moisture, a weak tropical wave and the closer proximity to a mid to upper trough , will create an environment conducive to the formation of showers mainly tonight over these islands. Rainfall accumulations could total up 10 mm to .40 inch

Weather today: Partly cloudy to locally cloudy with 60 percent or moderate chance of afternoon showers

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with occasional evening showers

Winds: East-southeast at 6 to 14 knots or 11 to 26 km/h with lighter spells overnight.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:48 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:46 am.