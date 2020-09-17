The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Friday 18th September 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 31oC 88oF

Low

Synopsis: Lingering moisture and instability from a surface to low level trough will generate passing showers over the Leewards this morning. By this afternoon, moisture levels will fall as a more stable environment returns over these islands. Rainfall accumulation could total between 5 to 12.5 mm or .2 to .50 inch. Meanwhile, as Hurricane Teddy moves northeast of the islands, swells will impact the northeastern coastal areas causing unsafe marine conditions for beachgoers.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy this morning with lingering showers with decreasing clouds and shower activity by this afternoon

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Winds: Northeast at 6 to 12 knots or 11 to 22 km/h becoming variable or even calm in most places tonight.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 meters or 5 to 8 feet with northeasterly swells of 2.1 meters or 7 feet in the coastal waters east to north of the islands. A high surf advisory is in effect for the eastern facing area. The waters west of the islands are safer for marine activities.

Sunset today: 6:11 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:59 am.