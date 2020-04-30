The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Friday 1st May 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 31oC 88oF
Low 22oC 72oF
Partly Cloudy
Synopsis: A weak low level trough in the vicinity of the northern Leeward Islands could heighten the chances for cloudiness and showers today and tonight across the Islands.
Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.
Winds: East – southeast at 15 to 28 km/h or 8 to 15 knots.
Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.
Sunset today: 6:31 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:45 am.