The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Friday 1st May 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 31oC 88oF

Low 22oC 72oF

Partly Cloudy

Synopsis: A weak low level trough in the vicinity of the northern Leeward Islands could heighten the chances for cloudiness and showers today and tonight across the Islands.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: East – southeast at 15 to 28 km/h or 8 to 15 knots.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:31 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:45 am.