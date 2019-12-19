The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Friday 20th December 2019.

Today’s Temps

High 30oC 86oF

Low 25oC 77oF

Synopsis: Stable conditions are expected to prevail; however, shallow pockets of moisture embedded within the moderate windflow could trigger quick passing showers across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Winds: East at 19 to 33 km/h or 10 to 18 knots with occasional gusts.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution mainly for eastern coastal areas.

Sunset today: 5:41 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:35 am.

