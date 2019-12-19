The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Friday 20th December 2019.
Today’s Temps
High 30oC 86oF
Low 25oC 77oF
Synopsis: Stable conditions are expected to prevail; however, shallow pockets of moisture embedded within the moderate windflow could trigger quick passing showers across the area.
Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.
Winds: East at 19 to 33 km/h or 10 to 18 knots with occasional gusts.
Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution mainly for eastern coastal areas.
Sunset today: 5:41 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:35 am.