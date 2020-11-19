The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Friday 20th November 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 30oC 86oF

Low 23oC 73oF

Partly Cloudy to Cloudy/ Moderate chance of showers

Synopsis: Lingering moisture from a weak tropical wave along with a moderate trade wind flow will maintain a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers mainly during the morning.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of evening and overnight showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 28 km/h or 8 to 15 knots reaching as high as 44km/h or 24 knots during showers , as well as over open waters..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 5:35 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:18 am.