The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Friday 21st August 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 32oC 90oF
Low 25oC 77oF
Partly Cloudy
Synopsis: A surge of moisture and weak instability could increase the chance of showers across area today and tonight..
Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers
Winds: East 19 to 28 km/h or 10 to 15 knots.
Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet.
Sunset today: 6:33 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:55 am.