The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Friday 21st August 2020.

High 32oC 90oF

Low 25oC 77oF

Partly Cloudy

Synopsis: A surge of moisture and weak instability could increase the chance of showers across area today and tonight..

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East 19 to 28 km/h or 10 to 15 knots.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet.

Sunset today: 6:33 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:55 am.