The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Friday 23rd October 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 33oC 91oF

Low 22oC 72oF

Synopsis: Relatively low humidity levels, at the lower atmosphere, will continue to inhibit shower activity.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 11 to 22 km/h or 6 to 12 knots; winds are on the increase.

Seas: 1 to 2 metres or 3 to 6 feet. Swell: North-northeast at 1 to 2 metres or 3 to 6 feet. A high surf advisory remains in effect for mainly northern and north-facing coastlines. Beachgoers should be extremely cautious; bathe only where lifeguards are present or the sheltered, less affected beaches, mainly to the south.

Sunset today: 5:45 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:06 am.