The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Friday 24th April 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 32oC 90oF

Low 22oC 72oF

Partly Cloudy

Synopsis: A dry and stable air mass supported by a dominant surface high pressure will maintain stable atmospheric conditions across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: Easterly 19 to 30 km/h or 10 to 16 knots and becoming lighter mainly overnight.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:29 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:49 am.