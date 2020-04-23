The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Friday 24th April 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 32oC 90oF
Low 22oC 72oF
Partly Cloudy
Synopsis: A dry and stable air mass supported by a dominant surface high pressure will maintain stable atmospheric conditions across the area.
Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.
Winds: Easterly 19 to 30 km/h or 10 to 16 knots and becoming lighter mainly overnight.
Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.
Sunset today: 6:29 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:49 am.