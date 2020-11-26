The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Friday 27th November 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 30oC 86oF

Low 20oC 68oF

Fair to Partly Cloudy/ Slight chance of a brief passing shower

Synopsis: A slack pressure gradient due to the presence of a weak frontal trough just north of the area will maintain a light to moderate wind flow across the area during the next 24 hours. In addition a relatively stable airmass will continue to restrict meaningful shower activity over and around the islands during that time.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief passing shower.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair and cool conditions.

Winds: East-northeast at 11 to 22 km/h or 6 to 12 knots becoming lighter and variable overnight..

Seas: Not exceeding 1.2 metres or 4 feet..

Sunset today: 5:35 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:22 am.