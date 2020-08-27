The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Friday 28th August 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 33oC 91oF

Low 26oC 79oF

Fair to Partly Cloudy

Synopsis: A relatively dry and stable air mass associated with a ridge of high pressure will continue to restrict shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower

Winds: East-northeast at 19 to 33 km/h or 10 to 18 knots..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:28 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:57 am.