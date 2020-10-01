The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Friday 2nd October 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 31oC 88oF

Low 24oC 75oF

Showery

Synopsis: A moist and unstable lower atmosphere coupled with an increase in winds across the area will continue to heighten the chances of showers for the next 24 hrs. Possible rainfall totals for the forecast period is 5 to 15 mm or 0.2 to 0.6 inch.

Weather today: Cloudy and showery with a low chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers and a low chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East at 19 to 37 km/h or 10 to 20 knots with gust up to 56 km/h or 30 knots.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 8 feet, a small craft advisory remains in effect.

Sunset today: 5:59 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:01 am.