The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Friday 30th October 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 31oC 88oF

Low

Cloudy

Synopsis: A low to mid level ridge building over the islands will result in a gradual reduction in cloud cover over the Leewards beginning this afternoon and continuing into early tomorrow; However, because of a moderate to fresh breeze associated with the ridge, a moderate chance of showers will be maintained over these islands tonight and into tomorrow. Rainfall accumulation could total 5 to 12.5mm or .2 to .5 inch during the next 24 hours

Weather today: Cloudy with occasional showers and/or light rain this morning with a gradual reduction in clouds and shower activity this afternoon

Weather tonight: Generally partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers

Winds: East- southeast at 10 to 20 knots or 19 to 37km/h with higher spells over elevated terrain and gusting to 30 knots or 56 km/h mainly in showers.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 meters or 6 to 8 feet. A small craft advisory is in effect for the waters east of the islands

Sunset today: 5:41 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:08 am.