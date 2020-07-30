The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Friday 31st July 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 30oC 86oF
Low 23oC 73oF
Cloudy
Synopsis: Cloudiness and showers associated with the passage of Tropical Storm Isaias will linger across the Islands today and tonight. Meanwhile the small craft warning remains in effect.
Weather today: Cloudy and hazy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.
Winds: East-southeast at 22 to 31 km/h or 12 to 17 knots with possible higher gusts to 50 km/h or 27 knots..
Seas: 2.1 to 2.8 metres or 7 to 9 feet. The small craft warning remains in effect.
Sunset today: 6:45 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:50 am.