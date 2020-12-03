The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Friday 4th December 2020
Today’s Temps
High 30oC 86oF
Low 22oC 72oF
Partly Cloudy
Synopsis: A surface high pressure will generate a light to moderate wind flow across the region. The high will also support fair conditions across the area.
Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers
Winds: East-northeast 9 to 17 mph or 15 to 28 km/h.
Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.
Sunset today: 5:36 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:26 am.