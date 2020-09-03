The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Friday 4th September 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 33oC 91oF

Low 25oC 77oF

Cloudy

Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the area. It could heighten the chances for cloudiness and showers across the Islands for the next twenty four hours.

Weather today: Cloudy spells with a 70 percent or high chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East at 15 to 28 km/h or 8 to 15 knots.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:22 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:58 am.