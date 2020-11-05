The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Friday 6th November 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 30oC 86oF
Low 23oC 73oF
Partly Cloudy to Cloudy
Synopsis: High pressure ridge will continue to dominate conditions across the region. Also, a moderate wind flow bringing some pockets of moisture across the region will increase the chances of showers over the next 24 hours.
Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.
Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.
Winds: Easterly at 15 to 26 km/h or 8 to 14 knots..
Seas: 1.4 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet. ..
Sunset today: 5:38 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:11 am.