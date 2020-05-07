The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Friday 8th May 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 32oC 90oF
Low 25oC 77oF
Synopsis: A tightened pressure gradient will generate a moderate to fresh wind flow across the area. However, low moisture levels should continue to inhibit shower activity.
Weather today: Mostly sunny and hazy with a 10 percent or a slight chance of showers.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 10 percent or a slight chance of showers.
Winds: East-southeast at 19 to 33 km/h or 10 to 18 knots, with possible gusts up to 52km/h or 28 knots.
Seas: 1 to 1.8 metres or 3 to 6 feet.
Sunset today: 6:33 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.