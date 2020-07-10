The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Saturday 11th July 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 32oC 90oF

Low 24oC 75oF

Synopsis: After the passage of a weak trough over the islands, a ridge will keep rainfall activity minimal over the Leewards today and tonight

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 40 percent of moderate chance of a brief passing morning and early afternoon shower

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief overnight shower

Winds: Generally easterly at 10 to 18 knots or 19 to 33 km/h with possible gusts to 28 knots or 52 km/h over elevated terrain.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet

Sunset today: 6:49 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:44 am.