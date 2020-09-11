The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Saturday 12th September 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 32oC 90oF

Low 24oC 75oF

Synopsis: The presence of Tropical Storm Paulette several hundred miles northeast of the Leewards and BVI will cause a slack pressure gradient to prevail over the area resulting in a lighter wind flow. This, along with local effects, could result in the formation of localize buildups and brief convective showers over some islands. Meanwhile, swells from Paulette will result in hazadous sea-bathing conditions along the northeastern facing coastal areas today and tonight

Weather today: Partly sunny to sometimes cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of localize convective showers mainly this afternoon

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Winds: Northeast at 4 to 8 knots or 7 to 15 km/h becoming variable at times and mostly calm tonight.

Seas: 1.5 to 1.8 meters or 5 to 6 feet in northeasterly swells mainly in the Atlantic Ocean northeast of the islands which could result in above normal breaking waves along northeastern facing coastlines. A high surf advisory is in effect for these waters..

Sunset today: 6:16 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:59 am.