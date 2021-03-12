The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Saturday 13th March 2021.

Today’s Temps

High 31oC 88oF

Low 19oC 66oF

Synopsis: Weak low level troughs will continue to move across the area. Aided by some moisture also moving across this could trigger some showers for the islands during the forecast period.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of early morning showers.

Winds: East with speeds ranging from from 13 to 24 km/h or 8 to 15 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:20 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:20 am.