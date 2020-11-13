The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Saturday 14th November 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 30oC 86oF

Low 22oC 72oF

Partly Cloudy/ Moderate chance of overnight showers

Synopsis: A moderate trade wind flow generated by a ridge of high pressure could continue to transport shallow low level patches across the area, thus maintaining a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief passing shower.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing overnight showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 15 to 28 km/h or 8 to 15 knots with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: Not exceeding 1.8 metres or 6 feet..

Sunset today: 5:36 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:15 am.