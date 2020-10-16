The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Saturday 17th October 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 32oC 90oF

Low 23oC 73oF

Synopsis: Converging wind, at the lower atmosphere, will be the main cause for unsettled weather across the area for much of the next 24 hours. The possible rainfall for the forecast period is 5 to 15 mm or 0.20 to 0.60 inch.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly late morning to midafternoon.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers and a 40 percent or a moderate chance of thunderstorms, mainly after midnight.

Winds: East-southeast at 11 to 26 km/h or 6 to 14 knots.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 5:48 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:04 am.