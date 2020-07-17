The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Saturday 18th July 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 32oC 90oF

Low

Synopsis: A slightly weaker high pressure ridge will still maintain a relatively stable atmosphere and a lighter wind-flow over the Leewards today. Tonight, a low to mid level trough will move over the islands but the level of moisture will remain low to sustain significant clouds and showers

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or slight chance of an afternoon shower

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a light early morning shower

Winds: Generally easterly at 6 to 12 knots or 11 to 26 km/h.

Seas: 1 to 1.2 meters or 3 to 4 feet.

Sunset today: 6:48 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:46 am.