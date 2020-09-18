The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Saturday 19th September 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 32oC 90oF

Low 23oC 73oF

Synopsis: A weak trough associated with Hurricane Teddy will cause a lighter wind-flow to prevail over the Leewards today and tonight. The light winds, in combination with daytime heating, could fuel a few buildups and localize showers over some islands for a brief period this afternoon.

Meanwhile, swells from Teddy will continue to cause unsafe conditions mainly to beach-goers today

Weather today: Generally partly sunny with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief localize afternoon showers

Weather tonight: Mostly fair

Winds: Light with speeds less than 10 knots or less than 19 km/h occasionally becoming variable or even calm in most places tonight.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet in northeasterly swells in the Atlantic Ocean east and north of the islands and a high surf advisory remains in effect. the waters west of the islands are safer for marine activities..

Sunset today: 6:10 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:59 am.