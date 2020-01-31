The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Saturday 1st February 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 29oC 84oF

Low 20oC 68oF

Synopsis: Shower activity will remain restricted across the region as high pressure along with dry and stable atmosphere dominate. A weak pressure gradient persisting across area will also produce light to gentle winds.

Weather today: Mostly sunny with a 10 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair.

Winds: East-southeast today then shifting to the East-northeast tonight at 9 to 22 km/h or 5 to 12 knots..

Seas: 0.6 to 1 metres or 2 to 3 feet..

Sunset today: 6:06 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:42 am.