The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Saturday 1st February 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 29oC 84oF
Low 20oC 68oF
Synopsis: Shower activity will remain restricted across the region as high pressure along with dry and stable atmosphere dominate. A weak pressure gradient persisting across area will also produce light to gentle winds.
Weather today: Mostly sunny with a 10 percent or slight chance of showers.
Weather tonight: Mostly fair.
Winds: East-southeast today then shifting to the East-northeast tonight at 9 to 22 km/h or 5 to 12 knots..
Seas: 0.6 to 1 metres or 2 to 3 feet..
Sunset today: 6:06 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:42 am.