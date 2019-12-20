The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Saturday 21st December 2019.

Today’s Temps

High 30oC 86oF

Low 21oC 70oF

Partly Cloudy/ Moderate chance of showers

Synopsis: A weak trough embedded within a moderate trade wind flow could increase the chances for shower activity over and around the islands today, gradually decreasing into tonight as a drier and more stable airmass moves into the area thereafter.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies with locally cloudy spells and a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 8 to 16 knots with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution mainly on the eastern side of the islands..

Sunset today: 5:42 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:35 am.

