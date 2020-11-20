The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Saturday 21st November 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 30oC 86oF

Low 23oC 73oF

Partly Cloudy

Synopsis: A high pressure system, along with low moisture levels, could restrict cloudiness and showers across the Islands over the next twenty four hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 33 km/h or 10 to 18 knots, with possible higher gusts to 52 km/h or 28 knots..

Seas: 1.5 to 1.8 metres or 5 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 5:35 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:19 am.