The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Saturday 22nd August 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 28oC 82oF

Low 23oC 73oF

Cloudy to Overcast / Numerous showers & thunderstorms

Synopsis: The presence of Tropical Depression 13 in close proximity to the area will lead to shower and thunderstorm activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours. A Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect and this could be upgraded to a Warning later today if the threat to the islands further increases. Residents should continue to closely monitor the progress of TD 13. Possible rainfall totals of 25.4 to 76.2 mm or 1 to 3 inches are possible during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms along with some gusty winds mainly during showers.

Weather tonight: Cloudy to overcast skies with numerous showers and thunderstorms along with some gusty winds.

Winds: Northeast at 11 to 22 km/h or 6 to 12 knots initially, shifting to the Southeast thereafter at 26 to 37 km/h or 14 to 20 knots gusting to 59 km/h or 32 knots during the passage of TD 13..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet with swells reaching as high as 7 feet during the passage of TD 13. Therefore a high surf advisory and a small craft caution goes into effect today for coastal waters east and north of the islands..

Sunset today: 6:32 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:56 am.