The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Saturday 24th October 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 33oC 91oF

Low 24oC 75oF

Partly Cloudy to Cloudy

Synopsis: A weak low level trough in the vicinity of the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands, along with available moisture could heighten the chances for cloudiness and showers. Meanwhile the high surf advisory remains in effect.

Weather today: Cloudy spells with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: East – southeast at 15 to 28 km/h or 8 to 15 knots.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet with northeasterly swells of 1.5 meters or 5 feet. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect..

Sunset today: 5:44 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:06 am.