The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Saturday 25th April 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 31oC 88oF

Low 24oC 75oF

Partly Cloudy

Synopsis: A dominant high pressure system continues to keep cloudiness and showers at a minimum across the Islands.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: East at 22 to 33 km/h or 12 to 18 knots..

Seas: 1.8 metres or 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:29 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:48 am.