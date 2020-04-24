The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Saturday 25th April 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 31oC 88oF
Low 24oC 75oF
Partly Cloudy
Synopsis: A dominant high pressure system continues to keep cloudiness and showers at a minimum across the Islands.
Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.
Winds: East at 22 to 33 km/h or 12 to 18 knots..
Seas: 1.8 metres or 6 feet.
Sunset today: 6:29 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:48 am.