The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Saturday 25th July 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 30oC 86oF

Low 26oC 78oF

Partly Cloudy

Synopsis: The atmosphere over the region being less moist and more settled will keep the chances of showers at moderate for the most across the islands. A surge in the winds will also produce moderate to fresh winds across the region with gusts possibly reaching near gale.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: East at 26 to 37 km/h or 14 to 20 knots with gusts at times possibly reaching 61 km/h or 33 knots..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet. A small craft advisory remains in effect especially for the waters northeast and north of the islands..

Sunset today: 6:47 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:48 am.