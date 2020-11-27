The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Saturday 28th November 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 31oC 88oF
Low 20oC 68oF
Mostly fair
Synopsis: A dry and stable airmass low on moisture will continue to restrict shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.
Weather today: Mostly sunny skies with only a 10 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.
Weather tonight: Mostly fair and cool conditions.
Winds: Northeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 4 to 10 knots, becoming variable or calm overnight..
Seas: Not exceeding 1.5 metres or 5 feet..
Sunset today: 5:35 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:23 am.