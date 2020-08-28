The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Saturday 29th August 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 33oC 91oF

Low 27oC 81oF

Partly Cloudy

Synopsis: Low moisture levels, along with a subsidence pattern, will continue to keep the chances for cloudiness and showers low for the Islands over the next twenty four hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 28 km/h or 8 to 15 knots.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:27 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:57 am.