The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Saturday 31st October 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 30oC 86oF

Low 26oC 79oF

Partly Cloudy

Synopsis: The presence of Saharan dust across the region along with high pressure ridge that has become entrenched will keep the chances of showers at moderate for the most across the islands. A fairly tight pressure gradient will also maintain moderate to fresh winds.

Weather today: Partly sunny and hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: Easterly at 24 to 37 km/h or 13 to 20 knots with gusts possibly peaking to near 56 km/h or 30 knots..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 8 feet. A small craft advisory is in effect mainly for the waters northeast of the islands..

Sunset today: 5:40 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:09 am.