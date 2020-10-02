The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Saturday 3rd October 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 31oC 88oF

Low

Synopsis: The northern portions of a tropical wave interacting with an upper low will push an abundance of low to mid level clouds over the Leeward’s today and tonight

Weather today: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of late afternoon showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

Weather tonight: Cloudy with a mixture of brief overnight showers and/or lighter rain

Winds: Easterly at 10 to 18 knots or 19 to 33 km/h with possible gust to 28 knots or 52 km/h but decreasing to 6 to 14 knots or 11 to 26 km/h by tonight.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should excercise caution against choppy seas mainly this morning.

Sunset today: 5:58 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:01 am.