The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Saturday 5th December 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 30oC 86oF

Low

Partly Cloudy

Synopsis: A slight increase in moisture due to the presence of a low level trough, could increase the chances of light and brief showers over the Leewards during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: East-Northeast at 11 to 26 km/h or 7 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 metres or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 5:36 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:27 am.