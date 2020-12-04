The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Saturday 5th December 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 30oC 86oF
Low
Partly Cloudy
Synopsis: A slight increase in moisture due to the presence of a low level trough, could increase the chances of light and brief showers over the Leewards during the next 24 hours.
Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.
Winds: East-Northeast at 11 to 26 km/h or 7 to 16 mph.
Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 metres or 4 to 5 feet.
Sunset today: 5:36 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:27 am.