The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Saturday 5th September 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 32oC 90oF
Low 24oC 75oF
Synopsis: Weak instability associated with a tropical wave could trigger some brief showery periods today.
Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.
Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 8 to 16 knots, with gusts up to 48 km/h or 26 knots.
Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.
Sunset today: 6:22 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:58 am.