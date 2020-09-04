The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Saturday 5th September 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 32oC 90oF

Low 24oC 75oF

Synopsis: Weak instability associated with a tropical wave could trigger some brief showery periods today.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 8 to 16 knots, with gusts up to 48 km/h or 26 knots.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:22 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:58 am.