The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Saturday 8th August 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 30oC 86oF

Low 24oC 75oF

Synopsis: Some moisture and instability associated with a rapidly moving tropical wave will heighten the chances of showers across the islands up to mid morning. A less moist and more stable atmosphere settling over the region by the latter part of the morning and continuing into Saturday morning will restrict shower activity.

Weather today: Cloudy with a 80 percent or very high chance of showers and a 20 percent or slight chance of thunderstorms up to 10 am this morning. Thereafter, partly sunny skies are expected with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast today then shifting to the east tonight at 19 to 31 km/h or 10 to 17 knots with gusts possibly reaching 48 km/h or 26 knots..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:41 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:52 am.