The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Saturday 9th May 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 33oC 91oF
Low 24oC 75oF
Synopsis: A very dry and stable airmass associated with a high pressure ridge will continue to restrict shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.
Weather today: Partly sunny and hazy conditions.
Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy.
Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 28 km/h or 8 to 15 knots with lighter spells overnight..
Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet…
Sunset today: 6:33 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.