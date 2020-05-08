The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Saturday 9th May 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 33oC 91oF

Low 24oC 75oF

Synopsis: A very dry and stable airmass associated with a high pressure ridge will continue to restrict shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny and hazy conditions.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 28 km/h or 8 to 15 knots with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet…

Sunset today: 6:33 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.