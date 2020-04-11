The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Sunday 12th April 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 32oC 90oF

Low 23oC 73oF

Partly Cloudy

Synopsis: A dry and stable air mass supported by a dominant surface high pressure will maintain stable atmospheric conditions across the region.

Weather today: Mostly sunny and dry

Weather tonight: Mostly fair

Winds: Southeast 11 to 22 km/h or 6 to 12 knots and becoming lighter mainly overnight.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:26 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:57 am.