The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Sunday 12th April 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 32oC 90oF
Low 23oC 73oF
Partly Cloudy
Synopsis: A dry and stable air mass supported by a dominant surface high pressure will maintain stable atmospheric conditions across the region.
Weather today: Mostly sunny and dry
Weather tonight: Mostly fair
Winds: Southeast 11 to 22 km/h or 6 to 12 knots and becoming lighter mainly overnight.
Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..
Sunset today: 6:26 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:57 am.