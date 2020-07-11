The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Sunday 12th July 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 32oC 90oF

Low 26oC 79oF

Cloudy

Synopsis: A tropical wave is approaching the area and could increase the chances for cloudiness and showers across the Islands later today and tonight. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 13 mm or 0.5 inch.

Weather today: Partly cloudy, becoming increasingly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers. There is also a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms developing.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and a low chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East at 22 to 33 km/h or 12 to 18 knots with possible higher gusts to 52 km/h or 28 knots.

Seas: 1.5 to 1.8 metres or 5 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:49 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:44 am.